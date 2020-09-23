KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has recommended that lockdown should be enforced the day active cases of coronavirus infection surpass the 25,000 mark.
At present, the number of active infections is 17,414 of which 8710 (50.01 per cent) are concentrated in the Kathmandu valley alone.
A meeting of the Incident Command System (ICS) held today under the convenorship of Health Secretary decided to recommend the measure as infections are steadily rising.
“The current health infrastructure is not adequate to manage a crisis of such scale and as such, in a bid to control the spread of infections, lockdown will have to be considered in such situation,” spokesperson at the Ministry Dr Jageshwar Gautam said.
Likewise, the ministry has decided that businesses and services that are unable to adhere to the health protocols will be shut down for at least a month given the high-risk situation and steady spread of the pandemic.
Similarly, the ICS has authorised concerned bodies to take action or recommend action against hospitals and labs that are charging more than government-fixed rate for conducting PCR tests.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 1,356 new cases push Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 66,632 on Tuesday As of today, 934 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Dr Govinda KC has alleged that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital's Dean and Director have held him hostage against his will. "I intended to go to the TUTH and rode the ambulance but the vehicle changed its course midway. When I said we need to go t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Dr Govinda KC, who was admitted to the Trauma Centre against his will, has now been transferred to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. Earlier today, Dr KC who had been staging a hunger strike in Jumla was taken to National Trauma Centre after he landed in Kathmandu on Tuesday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: American comedian Ellen DeGeneres on September 21 returned to her television talk and apologised to staff over toxic work environment and revealed that changes had been made to start “a new chapter.” “I learned that things happen here that never should have happened,” DeGeneres Read More...
KATHAMNDU: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at actress Deepika Padukone over an alleged drug link saying depression is a consequence of drug abuse. Taking to her Twitter, Ranaut without taking anyone's name made a sarcastic comment that hints at Padukone. "Repeat after me, depr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Japanese Japanese actor Takashi Fujiki, 80, was found dead at home by his son on September 21, the latest actor to die from the television series Bloody Monday 2 (2010). According to Japanese media, Fujiki left a note saying he had "no confidence to continue acting" and the police are Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has donned the hat of a signer — he released his debut song, Unbelievable on September 22. Releasing the song on Instagram, Shroff shared: "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough... for me this has been the most challengin Read More...
ROME: World number one Novak Djokovic overcame a sluggish start to lift his fifth Italian Open title on Monday, defeating Argentine Diego Schwartzman 7-5 6-3 for a record 36th ATP Masters crown. Playing in his maiden ATP 1000 final, eighth seed Schwartzman raced out of the blocks to convert two b Read More...