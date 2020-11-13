Helipad readied at PM’s official residence

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 12
An ultra-modern helipad has been constructed at the prime minister’s official residence in Baluwatar.
With the construction of the helipad, it will be easy to manage the traffic jam that occurs whenever the prime minister travels from Baluwatar to the airport when leaving for abroad or travels within the country for emergency works.
The helipad has been constructed as per the standards set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal. “This will remove the traffic jam that used to take place during the PM’s departure to and from the airport, said the PM’s press adviser Surya Thapa.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli boarded a chopper from the newly-constructed helipad when he left for Sankhuwasabha yesterday.
CAAN Deputy Director General Raj Kumar Chhetri said the helipad had met all the aviation standards. According to him, CAAN has provided technical support for construction of the helipad.
The Nepali Army constructed it with the assistance of CAAN.
MI-17, the largest helicopter in service in the country at present, can land and take off from this facility.
A version of this article appears in print on November 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
