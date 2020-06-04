Home isolation for asymptomatic, mild Covid cases

KATHMANDU, JUNE 3
The Ministry of Health and Population has directed hospitals to send home patients infected with the novel coronavirus who show mild or no symptom of the disease so that hospitals can treat severe cases of COVID-19.
Hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have also been told to identify asymptomatic, mild moderate, severe and critical cases. Those with mild or no symptoms can stay at home following the ministry’s guidelines.
Issuing isolation guidelines for management of coronavirus cases in the country today, the health ministry stated that guidelines had been issued as the number of COVID-19 patients in the country had surged.
The health ministry has also designated levels to hospitals: Level 1 hospitals for moderate cases, Level 2 hospitals for severe and critical cases and Level 3 hospitals for those needing multi-speciality health services.
“With the number of COVID cases in the country surging past 2,000, we have decided to give priority to treating those showing symptoms of COV- ID-19. If health facilities are filled with asymptomatic cases, we won’t be able to treat people with symptoms and those with severe illness,” said Samir Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson for the health ministry.
The health ministry has also decided to regulate non-COV- ID hospitals so that regular health services in health centres do not suffer.
Home isolation guidelines
Guidelines for non-COVID hospitals
