Homemaker, APF personnel, health practitioner infected with COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Three persons from Kathmandu valley have been confirmed with COVID-19 infection and are currently admitted to the isolation ward of Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital.

An Armed Police Force (APF) personnel and a health practitioner from Bhaktapur, and a homemaker from Chandragiri in Kathmandu are known to have been confirmed with coronavirus infection, on Tuesday.

It has been learnt that the APF personnel was formerly deployed for security of former Deputy Prime Minister and NCP leader Bhim Rawal.

Meanwhile, Director of Teku hospital, Dr Sagar Rajbhandari, informed that a nurse from Bhaktapur and a homemaker from Chandragiri have been admitted to the health facility for treatment after being confirmed with the infection.

It has been learnt that the nurse had come to Kathmandu valley from Sunsari district.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook