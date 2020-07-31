Hotels, restaurants start resuming services

Kathmandu, July 30
Hotels and restaurants, that had remained closed for the past four months due to the lockdown, have resumed their business from today.
The government had decided to resume hotel business from July 30 after the four month-long lockdown. Offices related to trekking, travel and mountaineering have come into operation in view of tourism season. Tourism entrepreneurs plan to take the business ahead by following health protocol with new enthusiasm after the end of lockdown.
First Vice-chairperson of Hotel Association of Nepal, Binayak Shah, said the dilemma persisted about issues like whether or not foreign tourists visiting Nepal have to stay in quarantine. There is still a slim chance of foreign tourists visiting Nepal any time soon. Tourism entrepreneurs said that they were ready to welcome tourists. They also said they would be able to uplift their business to some extent, pinning their hope on domestic tourists and that it would take some time for the business to return to normalcy.
Hotel entrepreneurs are planning to bring only 10 per cent of the total capacity of a hotel into operation at the initial phase.
Hotel entrepreneurs said they have resumed their business only with the intention to create an environment conducive to run business rather than making profit. The government has decided to resume domestic and international flights from August 17.
Photo: File
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 31, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
