Huge cache of firecrackers seized in Tokha

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Police on Tuesday arrested a person with a huge cache of firecrackers from Tokha Municipality-11.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the rented room of Manoj Jha, 38, of Rautahat and held him in possession of eight sacks of firecrakers.

Officials said he had smuggled the firecrackers to Kathmandu from India to sell during Tihar. He has been kept in the custody of Metropolitan Police Circle, Maharajgunj for legal action.

A version of this article appears in print on November 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook