Nepal | September 17, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > In pictures: Torch rally in support of Kulman Ghising

In pictures: Torch rally in support of Kulman Ghising

Published: September 17, 2020 9:37 am On: Kathmandu
Skanda Gautam
KATHMANDU:

Supporters of Kulman Ghising, now-retired Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, take part in a torch protest in support of his re-appointment, in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Riot police had chased away people who had gathered for a rally supporting Ghising’s reappointment in the afternoon.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times