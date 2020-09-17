In pictures: Torch rally in support of Kulman Ghising

Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU:

Supporters of Kulman Ghising, now-retired Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, take part in a torch protest in support of his re-appointment, in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Riot police had chased away people who had gathered for a rally supporting Ghising’s reappointment in the afternoon.

