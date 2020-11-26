Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to arrive today

KATHMANDU: Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla will land in Nepal today for a two-day official visit.
Shringla’s visit follows a series of Indian high-level visits to Nepal made in an attempt to better the once very strained relations between the two countries following the May-border row.
“The visit is in continuation of the regular exchange of high level visits between the two friendly neighbours,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier.
The Foreign Secretaries of the two countries will hold bilateral meeting and discuss wide ranging areas of cooperation between Nepal and India on November 26.
Shringla will call on the high level dignitaries of Nepal and hand over Covid-19 related support to the Government of Nepal.
Chief of Indian foreign intelligence agency RAW Samant Goyal and Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane had visited Nepal prior to Shringla in a bid to what seemed like mending fences.
The Indian foreign secretary will return home on Friday, November 27.
WELLINGTON: About 100 pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins have died in a mass stranding on the remote Chatham Islands, about 800 km (497 miles) off New Zealand's east coast, officials said on Wednesday. Most of them were stranded during the weekend but rescue efforts have been hampered by th Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MoFAGA) has started collecting data of workers who have returned from abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the COV- ID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC), more than 150,000 Nepali workers have alrea Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 In order to expand its fuel storage capacity, Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has started construction of fuel depot at Tarigaun airport located in Tulsipur of Dang. Aiming at facilitating air service for the nearby districts of Rukum, Rolpa, Salyan and Pyuthan, among others, t Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 Keeping in line with this year’s theme of 16 days of activism campaign against gender-based violence (GBV), the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Office for Nepal organised a virtual workshop on ‘Preventing and Responding to Violence and Harassment in the Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd, who called the process "corrupt." Beyonce's nine nods made her the second most nomina Read More...
TOKYO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, marking Beijing's first high-level contact with Japan's new leader. Wang met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday where they agreed to cooperate on trade and fighting the coro Read More...
KABUL: Twin explosions in the central Afghan province of Bamiyan killed at least 14 people and wounded 45 more, provincial officials said on Tuesday, as the international community pledged assistance for Afghanistan at a conference in Switzerland. The two bombs, hidden at the side of a road in a ma Read More...
Lalitpur, November 25 People offer prayers during Haribodhini Ekadashi, a religious day for Hindus, dedicated to Tulasi, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Haribodhini Ekadashi is regarded as one of the important Ekadashi (eleventh lunar day) in the year and is counted as the bigges Read More...