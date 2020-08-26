THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation on Tuesday released a schedule for international flights. The schedule that will come into effect from September 1 onwards will apply to both regular and chartered flights.

A total of 57 regular flights and 27 chartered international flights have been allowed to operate between September 2 and September 30. The ministry will take another decision on the schedules as the situation evolves.

