KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation on Tuesday released a schedule for international flights. The schedule that will come into effect from September 1 onwards will apply to both regular and chartered flights.
A total of 57 regular flights and 27 chartered international flights have been allowed to operate between September 2 and September 30. The ministry will take another decision on the schedules as the situation evolves.
