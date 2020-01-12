Irate kin vandalise hospital

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 11

Kin of a woman who died of complications after delivery vandalised Nepal Medical College Teaching Hospital today. They charged that doctors’ negligence had resulted in her death.

Sunita Rai, 26, of Bhojpur, Shadananda Municipality had given birth to a baby girl on the night of January 9 at the hospital. “Vacuum was used by doctors in her delivery and that damaged her uterus leading to continuous bleeding. She died in the hospital on the same night in its intensive care unit,” said Kala Rai, one of the relatives of the deceased.

The irate kin of the deceased have demanded compensation for the aggrieved family from the hospital.

“As the mother died due to negligence on the art of doctors, the hospital should take the responsibility of bringing up the two children of the deceased,” said Rai.

A version of this article appears in print on January 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

