JSP leaders reach Teku to file case against NCP lawmakers, ex-IGP

KATHMANDU: Leaders of the newly formed Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal (JSP-N) have reached Metropolitan Police Range, Teku, to file a case against two lawmakers and an ex-Inspector General of Police, alleging them of kidnapping its lawmaker, Dr Surendra Yadav.

Dr Yadav along with party leader and former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai and other leaders are filing a case against Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmakers Kisan Shrestha, Mahesh Basnet and former IGP Sarbendra Khanal, a party source informed.

The source further said that the decision to file a report had been made earlier but the group left for the police officer after discussing the number of people that would accompany Dr Yadav to the range.

On April 23, the then Samajwadi Party-Nepal that forged unity with the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal, had alleged that the party lawmaker Surendra Kumar Yadav was abducted and tormented by the administration.

