JSP-Nepal registers private constitution amendment billÂ 

Kathmandu, June 1Â
Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal today registered a private constitution amendment bill at the Parliament Secretariat seeking to change several provisions of the constitution to address the demands ofÂ Madhesis,Â JanajatisÂ and otherÂ marginalisedÂ groups and communities.
The JSP-N said the constitution should be amended also to address the demands ofÂ Madhesis,Â JanajatisÂ and otherÂ marginalisedÂ groups and not only the coat of arms to depictÂ Limpiyadhura,Â LipuelekhÂ andÂ KalapaniÂ as the countryâ€™s territories.
Leaders associated with the JSP-N registered the bill on behalf of Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal and Samajwadi Party-Nepal as the merger of the two parties is yet to be completed.
The JSP-Nâ€™s move came a day after Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva MayaÂ TumbahangpheÂ presented the governmentâ€™s constitution amendment bill (second amendment) in the House of Representatives.
JSP-N leader Laxman Lal Karna said they had registered the constitution amendment bill seeking to give citizenship to foreign women married to Nepali men upon initiating the process of renouncing their citizenship.
The bill also seeks to alter the boundary of a province in consultation with the province concerned and to form a commission for changing boundaries of provinces.
JSP-N leaders have been saying that the boundaries of the provinces should be changed toÂ recogniseÂ identity the dominant ethnic groups of the provinces. The bill also seeks to incorporate languages to be recommended by the Language Commission into the schedule of the constitution.
All these four issues were part of the constitution amendment bill that was registered during Sher BahadurÂ Deubaâ€™sÂ premiership. The bill, however, failed in the House due to former CPN-UMLâ€™s opposition.
Karna said the new bill sought to amend the constitution also to have a constitutional court and a powerfulÂ Lokpal.
When asked if the JSP-N would vote inÂ favourÂ of the governmentâ€™s constitution amendment bill if the government did not support their partyâ€™s constitution amendment bill, Karna said that in such a situation, the parliamentary party would take the final call.
Christo, the Bulgarian-born artist best known for his temporary installations based on wrapping the exteriors of landmark buildings, bridges and outdoor spaces, died on Sunday at age 84 of natural causes at his home in New York City. "Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming u Read More...
Kathmandu Handsanitisers, gloves and masks were our first shield of protection against the spread of coronavirus. And now people have startedÂ sanitisingÂ their homes and offices as a precautionary measure as infections keep increasing nationwide.Â Â Muna Thapa had neverÂ sanitisedÂ herÂ Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL: SpaceX delivered two astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Sunday, following up a historic liftoff with an equally smooth docking in yet another first for Elon Muskâ€™s company. With test pilotsÂ Doug Hurley and Bob BehnkenÂ poised to take over manual control i Read More...
POKHARA: Amid the spread of coronavirus contagion across several parts of the nation, dengue and scrub typhus cases too have become a worry some health issues with their steady rise in Gandaki province of late. According to the Health Directorate of the province, 16 persons have been infected wit Read More...
MINNEAPOLIS: Looting broke out on Sunday in Southern California, a tanker truck drove into marchers in Minneapolis and demonstrators clashed with police in Boston and Washington, DC as the United States struggled to contain chaotic protests over race and policing. National Guard troops were deplo Read More...
BHAKTAPUR: When the new mother died in the hospital last month â€” the first person to succumb to COVID-19 in Nepal â€” her days-old baby was moved to an isolation ward. But the woman's body remained. Ambulance drivers and hospital workers, fearful of the contagion, refused to move the corpse fro Read More...
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR: The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in flooding. President Nayib Bukele decreed a 15-day state of emergency to deal with the rains that began pou Read More...
KATHMANDU: As thousands of people are returning home to Dailekh from India, the district faces a shortage of PCR tests, increasing the risk of widespread transmission of Covid-19 among the locals. Returnees from India, who are placed in various quarantine facilities in Dailekh district, are at a Read More...