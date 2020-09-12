KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 11
Kathmandu Metropolitan City has urged the Kathmandu District Administration Office to correct prohibitory orders issued by the latter on September 9.
According to KMC, Deputy Mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi Shrestha today visited the DAO and drew the attention of Chief District Officer Janakraj Dahal to a few terms mentioned in the prohibitory orders. Clause 10 of the prohibitory orders says that footpath shops, pushcart vending, stationery shops, electric and electronic stores, and shopping malls can be opened till 11:00 in the morning and from 4:00-7:00 in the evening.
However, the metropolis is of the view that it has already imposed a complete ban on footpath shops and pushcart vending. “As makeshift shops on the footpath and pushcart vending is punishable by the KMC rules, the DAO should remove those terms from its latest prohibitory orders and issue the corrected version,” said Deputy Mayor Shrestha.
According to the letter of attention submitted to CDO Dahal, footpath shops and pushcart vendors were less likely to follow health guidelines and safety measures against COVID-19, leading to a spike in coronavirus cases in Kathmandu. Contact tracing of persons purchasing goods from footpath shops and pushcart vendors would be difficult.
Receiving the letter from Shrestha, CDO Dahal said he would discuss the issue with the District COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre before reaching any conclusion.
Ward chairs of KMC also accompanied Deputy Mayor Shrestha to the DAO.
The Research Centre for Applied Science and Technology (RECAST), located on the premises of Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur, carries out research in science and technology. Since its establishment in 1977, the institution has published numerous research papers and journals. In recent days, while t Read More...
BARA: The Armed Police Force (APF) patrol team seized two illegal muzzle-loaders from a nearby jungle area in Nijgadh Municipality-10 of Bara district, on Thursday. APF Superintendent of Police (SP) Robin Raj Karnajit said the poachers might might have left the home-made weapons after noticin Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 11 The authorities of three districts in Kathmandu valley recently decided to ease the prohibitory orders that has been issued for two weeks to control the increasing spread of the pandemic in the valley. Seen in pictures are the vehicles that were allowed to play the road Read More...
WASHINGTON: NASA on Thursday launched an effort to pay companies to mine resources on the moon, announcing it would buy from them rocks, dirt and other lunar materials as the US space agency seeks to spur private extraction of coveted off-world resources for its use. NASA Administrator Jim Brid Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu. Co-chairpersons of the NCP (NCP) KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal have prepared the agenda for the meeting on the bas Read More...
An interview recently broadcast by one of the mainstream broadcast media institutions had a former high level official of the Nepal Police as the guest. He had recently been freed on a controversial court order after serving a prison sentence on conviction of murder. It was only obvious that he wou Read More...
CAPE TOWN: Cricket South Africa (CSA) has rejected a resolution by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) to suspend its board while a task team investigates its conduct. SASCOC told Reuters on Thursday night that the embattled board of CSA was asked to step aside a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 51,919 as 1,454 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of infections reported on a single day in the country, yet. A large number of people were discharged upon recovery in the last 24 hours. As many as 9 Read More...