KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 11

Kathmandu Metropolitan City has urged the Kathmandu District Administration Office to correct prohibitory orders issued by the latter on September 9.

According to KMC, Deputy Mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi Shrestha today visited the DAO and drew the attention of Chief District Officer Janakraj Dahal to a few terms mentioned in the prohibitory orders. Clause 10 of the prohibitory orders says that footpath shops, pushcart vending, stationery shops, electric and electronic stores, and shopping malls can be opened till 11:00 in the morning and from 4:00-7:00 in the evening.

However, the metropolis is of the view that it has already imposed a complete ban on footpath shops and pushcart vending. “As makeshift shops on the footpath and pushcart vending is punishable by the KMC rules, the DAO should remove those terms from its latest prohibitory orders and issue the corrected version,” said Deputy Mayor Shrestha.

According to the letter of attention submitted to CDO Dahal, footpath shops and pushcart vendors were less likely to follow health guidelines and safety measures against COVID-19, leading to a spike in coronavirus cases in Kathmandu. Contact tracing of persons purchasing goods from footpath shops and pushcart vendors would be difficult.

Receiving the letter from Shrestha, CDO Dahal said he would discuss the issue with the District COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre before reaching any conclusion.

Ward chairs of KMC also accompanied Deputy Mayor Shrestha to the DAO.

