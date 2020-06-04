KATHMANDU, JUNE 3
Kathmandu Medical College Teaching Hospital in Sinamangal has been shut for an indefinite period after two of its health workers contracted COVID-19.
The hospital’s Medical Director Dr Mukunda Raj Joshi issuing a notice today, informed that the hospital would be closed for indefinite period for disinfection. Two patients and two health workers at the hospital tested positive for coronavirus.
The hospital’s emergency ward has also been shut till further notice. “We would need 24 to 48 hours to disinfect the hospital before resuming service,” said a hospital source.
The hospital refuted the Ministry of Health and Population’s statement that four medical professional of the hospital had contracted the virus.
A doctor working at the hospital said that a patient who had undergone neurosurgery in the hospital around eight days ago had contracted the virus.
“We requested the government to test the patient for the virus before operation, but the government didn’t acted promptly and we could not wait,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.
The same patient was transferred to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. The patient succumbed to the virus today, becoming the ninth patient to die due to the virus in the country.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 2 The Independent Power Producers' Association, Nepal (IPPAN) has warned the government that it will stop generating electricity if the latter does not address the genuine concerns raised by the private developers. Issuing a statement today, IPPAN has said that the government h Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 2 Insurance Board (IB) — the regulatory body — issued a circular to insurance firms on Monday directing them to mandatorily obtain PCR reports from any person who wants to buy the coronavirus insurance scheme. Raju Raman Poudel, executive director of IB, mentioned that PCR Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 2 The national flag carrier — Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) — conducted a historic three repatriation flights to Hong Kong on Monday. On Monday night, NAC conducted three back-to-back flights with just one-hour gap at 9:00pm, 10:00pm and 11:00pm to repatriate Hong Kong n Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 2 A taskforce formed to study the possible impact of locust invasion in Nepal has said that the possibility of locusts migrating to Nepal is highly unlikely as the monsoon season has started in the country. The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) had forme Read More...
MINNEAPOLIS: The state of Minnesota on Tuesday launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing widespread changes following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for minutes, even afte Read More...
MUMBAI: The streets of Mumbai emptied on Wednesday as a rare cyclone headed for India’s most populous metropolis and thousands of people moved away from the coast, adding to the pressure on authorities grappling with coronavirus. India’s largest container port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JN Read More...
KATHMANDU: The St Xavier’s School, Godavari, has gotten into a dispute with the local level after the latter reportedly established its ward office and a quarantine centre at the teachers' quarters in the school premises on Tuesday evening. Local representatives on Tuesday afternoon established Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus infections crossed 200,000, official figures showed on Wednesday, and a peak could still be weeks away in the world's second-most populous country, where the economy has begun re-opening after a lockdown imposed in March. Cases jumped by 8,909 over the previou Read More...