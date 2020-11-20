Kathmandu Valley records 1107 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 1,107 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday.

Of the total, 484 are females and 623 are males.

As many as 862 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 174 and 71 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 9,681 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,228 and 783 respectively.

Meanwhile, 22 more covid-related fatalities have taken the total death toll in the country to 1,298.

The nationwide infection count advanced to 216,965 with 1,945 new cases today.

