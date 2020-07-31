Kathmandu valley registers 38 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 38 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley, on Friday.

Among the 38 cases, 32 hail from Kathmandu district. Similarly, five and one cases of transmission have been recorded in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.

The aforementioned cases of infection were confirmed after conducting PCR testing across healthcare facilities in the three districts including Patan Hospital, National Public Health Laboratory, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Bir Hospital, Nepal Police Hospital and Nepali Maitri Hospital.

The cases of novel infection are being regularly reported in the capital wherein at least 45 positive cases of the highly contagious disease had been reported in the valley on Thursday.

