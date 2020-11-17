Kathmandu valley reports 339 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 339 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday.

Of the total infections, 146 are females and 193 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 289 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 38 and 12 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 13321 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2079 and 1135 respectively.

Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,247 in the country.

Today, the nationwide infection count advanced to 211,475 with 502 new cases.

