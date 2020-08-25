Kathmandu valley tops its highest daily COVID-19 cases record yet again, 232 cases surface Tuesday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Tuesday reported 232 cases of coronavirus-infection in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of infections detected on a single day in the three districts of the valley.

Of the 232 cases, 199 cases were detected in Kathmandu alone – record daily high for the district too.

Likewise, 19 cases were detected in Lalitpur while Bhaktapur logged 14 Covid-19 cases today.

Kathmandu still remains the district with the highest number of active cases in the country. Six other districts — Morang, Parsa, Bara, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sarlahi — along with Kathmandu, have over 500+ active cases.

Meanwhile, two districts – Mustang and Humla — have zero active cases.

On Tuesday, 855 cases were reported by the Health Ministry taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 33,533.

Authorities of the three districts have clamped a prohibitory order in the valley following a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the valley since the lifting off of nationwide lockdown.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook