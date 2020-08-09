THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 92 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley on Sunday, as per the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its daily media briefing.

Among the 92 cases, 90 hail from Kathmandu while two cases of transmission have been recorded in Lalitpur. Meanwhile, in Bhaktapur no cases were reported today.

The new infections were confirmed through PCR tests conducted across healthcare facilities in the valley including National Public Health Laboratory, Patan Hospital, HAMS Hospital, Star Hospital, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital and Birendra Military Hospital.

Cases of infection are regularly being reported from within the valley, authorities have been sending warning signals regarding which.

