KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley, yet again, recorded the highest single-day Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with 109 new cases in Kathmandu district, 21 in Lalitpur, and eight in Bhaktapur.

A total of 138 new infections were reported today from inside the valley.

With today’s additions, active case count in Kathmandu stands at 1,042, as per the Health Ministry’s latest data. Lalitpur and Bhaktapur currently have 145 and 73 active cases, respectively.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 inside the valley has therefore reached 1,260.

Kathmandu along with three other districts in the country — Parsa, Rautahat and Mahottari — have over 500 live coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, seven districts including Kathmandu currently host 200 plus cases and are marked as red-zone.

