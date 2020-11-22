KMC invites jobless daily wagers to participate in ‘Cash for Work’ scheme

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21
Kathmandu Metropolitan City has issued a public notice requesting persons rendered jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic to contact its ward offices for relief under the ‘Cash for Work’ scheme.
The metropolis said it had already put in place a procedure to guarantee a source of livelihood for daily wagers, who have been rendered jobless after the pandemic and nationwide lockdown. The procedure came into force following approval of the municipal executive of KMC.
According to KMC, the procedure aims to help thousands of daily wagers and their families residing in the city to cope with the situation worsened by measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
As per the procedure, the concerned wards will mobilise unemployed daily wagers in public infrastructure development, maintenance, sewerage and footpath management, heritage conservation and beautification, public park protection and greenery development, sanitation and waste management and other works as prescribed by KMC.
Labourers, who have been residing inside KMC for the past six months and are physically capable of working in the assigned areas, will benefit from ‘Cash for Work’ scheme. “One person from each family of daily wagers will be mobilised for at least twice a week. The labourers will get a wage fixed by the Government of Nepal for unskilled workers,” reads the notice issued by KMC last week. For the running fiscal, the government has set minimum monthly wage of unskilled labourers at Rs 13,450.
The concerned ward secretary or member will maintain daily attendance of daily wagers in the field. Work duration will be generally eight hours a day. KMC has already collected data of daily wagers living in Kathmandu for this purpose.
Though the government recently said no one should die of hunger during the pandemic that has deprived tens of thousands of poor people and daily wagers of their livelihoods, it has yet to announce a comprehensive relief package for them.
The pandemic brought almost all economic activities to a grinding halt.
Rights bodies have expressed concern about the devastating impact of the pandemic on poor people, who work in informal sector with none or little savings, after the lockdown.
A version of this article appears in print on November 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, was quarantining Friday after learning he has been infected with the coronavirus, a spokesperson said. The younger Trump learned his diagnosis at the beginning of the week and has had no symptoms, said the spokesperson, who w Read More...
SIRAHA: Members of a Dalit family were thrashed in Dhangadhimai Municipality-7 of Siraha district. Ward chair Ganpait Yadav and his nephews Manoj Yadav, Bharat Yadav, Dilip Yadav and Dipan Yadav allegedly thrashed Sagar Devi Safi (40), her sons Umesh and Ranjit; her brother-in-law Magain Safi (50 Read More...
BAJURA: A crusher industry has been found operating unlawfully at a river in Badimalika Municipality-8 of Bajura district. The industry can only come into operation after getting a permit and carrying out an environmental test. However, the crusher at Bahuli River has been operating without compl Read More...
SHANGHAI: The head of the Tibetan government in exile has visited the U.S. White House for the first time in six decades, a move that could further infuriate Beijing, which has accused the United States of trying to destabilise the region. Lobsang Sangay, President of the Central Tibetan Administra Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 1,674 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 218,639. Of the total new cases, 661 are females and 1,013 are males. In the last 24 hours, 899 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seven more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,305. 1,674 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 218,639. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been rep Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 899 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. Of the total infections, 387 are females and 512 are males. In the last 24 hours, 685 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur repo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 899 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday Till date, 1,652,043 test Read More...