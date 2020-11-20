KMC to develop historic area of Handigaun

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19

Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Bidya Sundar Shakya today said Rs 10 million had been managed for the promotion and development of the historic and cultural Handigaun area.

Admitting it was the responsibility of KMC to protect and promote temples, religious processions and festivals in Handigaun, the second oldest human settlement behind Sankhu in Kathmandu valley, Mayor Shakya said an archaeological study of the area would be undertaken soon and the foundation stone would be laid for construction of a house for keeping the special palanquin and idols of the deities in the temple within a month.

The construction cost is estimated to exceed Rs 20 million.

He was carrying out a field inspection of the reconstruction of historic Dhe:Chhe at Maligaun in KMC. The Dhe:Chhe will be in ancient style. The Newar community has been observing Bhai Tika and Mha Puja in the building during Tihar festival.

Mayor Shakya was accompanied by Bagmati Provincial Assembly member Narayan Silwal, the then Constituent Assembly member Ratna Gurung and ward 5 Chair of KMC Ramesh Dangol during the inspection.

