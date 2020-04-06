Lockdown could extend by a week

THT Online

KATHMANDU: An underway meeting of the Council of Ministers is currently reviewing the two-week long lockdown, the term of which matures on April 7, and the measures taken to curb the spread of the pandemic.

It is likely that the meeting will announce further extension of the nationwide lockdown with the rise in number of people infected with the novel virus.

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa has hinted at a further extension of the lockdown by one more week, in tadem with the three-week long lockdown imposed by the government of India.

In an interview with Rastriya Samachar Samiti — the state owned news agency — Thapa said discussions are ongoing on extension of the period of shutdown. “A decision will be taken in this regard within a day or two,” the home minister was quoted.

On Saturday, a meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 had also discussed a term-extension.

Following the detection of three new cases on Saturday, including the first locally transmitted case, government announced further measures on Saturday to tackle with the issue. Saturday’s cabinet meeting decided to initiate rapid-testing in Kailali, Kanchanpur and Baglung districts; monitoring and controlling of movement across all levels; and to expedite process of procuring and disseminating necessary protective equipments for health workers.

