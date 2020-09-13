Man kills self after murdering wife, son

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 12
Preliminary investigation has shown that Sudip Adhikari, 36, is behind the murder of his wife, 34, and his son,15.
Apparently, he killed them with a sharp domestic weapon and then poisoned himself and the family dog. The date of the event is, however, still unclear.
Police concluded that the man killed his family and himself due to failure to support his family and pay back huge amounts of loan taken from a bank and others as well as family disputes.
Last evening, Sudip’s younger brother Sunil Adhikari, 31, called the police saying that all his brother’s family members were dead inside his house at Nicosera of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality, Bhaktapur.
Police found the body of Sudip’s son Sushant on his bed in the first floor. His wife’s body was found in the second floor and his body in the third floor.
Sushant had been struck three times on the head and his throat was slit. The wife had four deep cuts on her head. The walls of the boy’s room were covered with blood-stained hands as he struggled to survive. Samjhana was found covered in a pool of blood on the bed.
Sudip, however, had no sign of cuts on his body, but there were blood stains on his shirt.
Police also found the drug ‘celphus’ — a poison for killing mice.
“His body was reeking of celphus, which he had ground into a powder in the kitchen. It’s a clear sign he had poisoned himself,” Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Thapa of Metropolitan Police Crime Division, Teku, said, adding that he had also vomited after ingesting the poison. A packet of celphus was found in a field outside his house.
SSP Thapa also said there was no evidence a third person had entered the house at the Thimi-Bhaktapur Highway called Purano Bato, till today.
Police are awaiting the viscera and post-mortem report of the deceased. The body of the wife and son had already started decomposing by the time police arrived, while Sudip’s body was comparatively fresh.
Rishi Ram Subedi, DSP at Metropolitan Police Circle, Thimi, said, “He must have killed himself at least one day after killing his wife and son.”
It is said Sudip took the life of his family members after failing to handle family pressure.
Sudip who used to drink and gamble had been unemployed for at least one year and had loans to pay. He and his wife frequently quarrelled and he was under pressure from the family of his father-in-law to pay back Rs 200,000 that he had borrowed. Similarly, he owed Rs 2.385 million to Agricultural Development Bank Limited.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DAMAULI, SEPTEMBER 11 Stench emanating from piles of garbage lying uncollected for days has become a nuisance in Byas Municipality, the headquarters of Tanahun. The refuse in Byas wards 1, 2, 3. 4 and 5 hasn’t been picked for about a week now after the site where the litter was dumped got er Read More...
KABUL: Talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents start in Qatar's capital Doha on Saturday with the goal of bringing an end to nearly two decades of a conflict that has laid waste to the country and killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians. It is also the United Read More...
BENI: A leopard that had entered a poultry farm in Singha of Beni Municipality-4 of Myagdi district has been taken under control. A team deployed from the National Nature Conservation Trust in Chitwan fired a tranquiliser shot to take the big cat under control. The female leopard believed to b Read More...
TORONTO: Canada reported zero COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 15, according to public health agency data released late on Friday. Canada’s death toll from the pandemic stood at 9,163 as of Sept. 11, the same as the number of the deaths reported on Sept. 10, gov Read More...
WASHINGTON: Bahrain on Friday agreed to normalize relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his administration to further ease the Jewish state's relative isolation in the Middle East and find common ground with Read More...
LOS ANGELES: An autopsy report released Friday says “Glee” actor Naya Rivera raised her arm and called for help as she accidentally drowned while boating with her 4-year-old son on a California lake. Once his mother had helped him back on to the boat, the boy “noticed the decedent put her a Read More...
CHITWAN: Twenty-six police personnel at Ward Police Office, Narayangadh in Chitwan district have contracted coronavirus. The result of the samples tested at COVID-19 laboratory of Bharatpur Hospital came out on Friday and today. Spokesperson at Chitwan District Police Office, Surya Bahadur Tha Read More...
At least 28,325,826 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 910,299 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. The coronavirus tally passed the 8 million mark in Latin America, the region with the most infections in the world, while India reported another r Read More...