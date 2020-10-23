Media houses asked to provide salary, facilities to working journalists

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 22

The Federation of Nepali Journalists has demanded that all the media houses immediately release due payments, including regular remuneration and Dashain allowance to working journalists and employees.

Issuing a statement here today, FNJ General Secretary Ramesh Bista made the call after being informed that some media houses had denied their workers Dashain allowance, as well as regular remuneration and due payment. The umbrella organisation of journalists had also warned of resorting to severe action against the media houses that did not respect labour law.

The Federation of Nepali Journalists has also called for reinstatement of those journalists expelled from work and transferred to other locations from their regular work station on the pretext of COVID-19. It has asked concerned media houses to reimburse the pay of journalists whose remuneration was reduced citing COVID-19 situation.

FNJ has urged the government and stakeholders to bring to an end the situation where continuous agitation is required to enforce the Working Journalist Act and its regulations.

