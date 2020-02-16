Mercury rising across country

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 15

Temperature across the country, including Kathmandu valley, has been on the rise for the past few days.

According to Meteorologist Min Kumar Aryal, if no freak weather system develops, the temperature will continue to increase as winter is gradually on the course of departure. In this period, temperature in the morning and evening will remain relatively cooler than the daytime.

Today, the weather was partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to a weather bulletin issued by Meteorological Forecasting Division, Kathmandu valley’s minimum temperature recorded today was 6.0 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 21.8 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Dipayal’s minimum temperature was 9.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 29.1 degrees Celsius while Dhangadi recorded 10.0 degrees Celsius minimum temperature and 20.0 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

A version of this article appears in print on February 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

