Metropolitan Police Office to provide free food to those in need

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Metropolitan Police Office in Kathmandu is all set to provide free food to people in need and are reeling under the effect the week-long lockdown in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

Police have provided their hotline number, 100, for people to contact in order to receive the food items, starting today, or they can reach out to the nearest police station for aid.

The initiation was taken in coordination with various banks and entrepreneurs to support people at lurch due to ongoing lockdown.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bishwa Raj Pokharel, police had prepared food items to be distributed to 258 people on the first day. He, however, warned of stern action against those trying to take advantage of the free food distribution service despite having a sound financial condition.

The Metropolitan Police is said to distribute 25 kg of rice, 2 kg of lentil, 2 kg of chickpeas, a kilo of salt and half a litre of oil and one packet of spice, each, to such families.

