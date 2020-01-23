Military hospital launches free hemodialysis service

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, January 22

Kathmandu Metropolitan City and Nepali Army have collaborated in launching free haemodialysis service at Chhauni-based Birendra Military Hospital.

Sixty-four-year-old Chandra Devi Maharjan of KMC- 15 became the first person to avail the service yesterday.

KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya inaugurated the service by switching on the haemodialysis machine. KMC and Nepali Army had signed a memorandum of understanding on December 18 for operating the service.

As per the agreement, KMC will provide Rs 30 million to the Nepali Army to manage the haemodialysis machine, required infrastructure and human resources.

On the occasion, Mayor Shakya said promotional health programme had been introduced along with treatment facility as per the public health policy and plan.

He added that KMC had also collaborated with Nepal Ambulance Service for providing immediate primary and emergency services to patients in the ambulance.

“We have been continuously providing help in humanitarian works and urban infrastructure development and heritage conservation.

We have partnered with hospitals with the goal of providing accessible and affordable health services to helpless and needy people,” KMC Mayor Shakya informed.

Besides haemodialysis service, OPD service and emergency services will be expanded for senior citizens of KMC from Birendra Hospital in accordance with the agreement.

Haemodialysis service will be provided in the initial stage on the recommendation from the concerned wards of KMC and the Public Health Division.

Initially, haemodialysis service will be provided to nine to 12 needy persons in two shifts utilising the equipment and resources of the hospital itself until arrangements are made for additional equipment and human resources.

A version of this article appears in print on January 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

