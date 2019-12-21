Minister roots for architecture council

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 20

Minister of Urban Development Mohammad Istiyak Rai today said his ministry would form a separate architecture council.

Addressing National Architecture Conference organised by Society of Nepalese Architects in Kathmandu, Minister Rai said a separate council was necessary as it was a different realm of engineering. He urged architects to help develop physical infrastructure by preserving ancient heritage and civilisation for sustainable development.

At the programme, Secretary Kedar Bahadur Adhikari at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation expressed confidence that the conference will be crucial in making physical structures artistic.

Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Dipakraj Joshi urged the participants from different countries to inform about Visit Nepal Year-2020 to their countries and fellow citizens. The programme slated to run for two days saw the participation of as many as 400 persons, including some foreigners.

Society of Nepalese Architects General Secretary Suraj Khanal said architects had great role in making physical structures sustainable.

