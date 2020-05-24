Moderate rainfall projected this monsoon

KATHMANDU: Average rainfall is projected across the country during the monsoon this year, according to the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SACOF).

Under the initiative of the World Meteorological Organisation, SACOF has been providing an outlook on climate in South Asian Region every year, a month before the monsoon starts.

In general, four months between June 10 and September are considered to be the monsoon period in South Asia.

Approximately 80 percent of the year’s rain in Nepal occurs during the monsoon season.

Generally, monsoon enters Nepal on June 10 through eastern Nepal before spreading across the country in few days.