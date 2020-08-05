HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 4

At least six employees of Morang Auto Works Enterprises tested positive for COVID-19 today.

According to sources, employees who work for MAW Enterprises at its Yamaha showroom in Tripureshwor were diagnosed with the contagion today when their swab samples tested positive for the virus in a Kathmandu lab.

Following the contract tracing, other staffers of MAW, the official distributor of Yamaha, Skoda, JCB Music and Yamaha Engineering, have been quarantined at Soaltee Hotel, sources added.

“Health authorities have already expedited search for other persons who came in contact with infected MAW staffers,” a source at the Ministry of Health and Population said.

A senior executive of MAW confirmed that some of the staffers were diagnosed with COVID-19 today.

