KATHMANDU, AUGUST 4
At least six employees of Morang Auto Works Enterprises tested positive for COVID-19 today.
According to sources, employees who work for MAW Enterprises at its Yamaha showroom in Tripureshwor were diagnosed with the contagion today when their swab samples tested positive for the virus in a Kathmandu lab.
Following the contract tracing, other staffers of MAW, the official distributor of Yamaha, Skoda, JCB Music and Yamaha Engineering, have been quarantined at Soaltee Hotel, sources added.
“Health authorities have already expedited search for other persons who came in contact with infected MAW staffers,” a source at the Ministry of Health and Population said.
A senior executive of MAW confirmed that some of the staffers were diagnosed with COVID-19 today.
Airline companies have to resubmit their proposal for slots if flight operations are halted for more than 60 days Kathmandu, August 3 The government's decision to resume domestic and international flights from August 17 has prompted airline companies to start submitting their proposals to the Ci Read More...
Dhading, August 3 In view of increasing deaths related to river mining, the authority in Dhading decided to impose a complete ban on sand mining from rivers in the district during the monsoon season. There is already a rule that bans mining of river products using heavy equipment during the ra Read More...
Kathmandu, August 3 A committee formed to investigate Melamchi tunnel incident has concluded that one of the sluice gates on the tunnel of the Melamchi Water Supply Project had broken due to a technical error. A project engineer and a driver had died due to the flood resulting from the breakag Read More...
Kathmandu, August 3 Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal has directed government employees to work responsibly as the ministry has the responsibility of protecting the property of over 30 million people of the country. She said this at the annual Read More...
Bhaktapur, August 3 Prime Minister and Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli today visited his private residence at Balkot and met with people from different walks of life. This is the third time the prime minister has visited his private residence after being electe Read More...
Kathmandu, August 3 Women and Social Welfare Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the home ministry to make some amendments to the legal arrangement and punishment related to incidents of acid attack, pointing out the need of timely revision. After the discussion held on ‘a Read More...
Dhangadi, August 3 Flood victims of Kailali’s southern region have complained that they have not received relief for the past six days. The victims who were displaced and are staying in the open now are making do with noodles, biscuits and water provided by local levels concerned and various Read More...
The House panel listed positive effects of proper forest management Biratnagar, August 3 The implementation of scientific forest management programme has led to improvement in the status of forests in eastern Nepal. Increase in revenue collection, replacement of timber import, gradual increas Read More...