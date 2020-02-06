NA passes Media Council Bill, proposal for qualification-test for journalists invalidated

Nepal | February 06, 2020

Published: February 06, 2020 5:23 pm On: Kathmandu
KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Upper House of the Federal Parliament held Thursday has unanimously passed the Media Council Bill, 2076. The much controversial proposal for provision of qualification-test for journalists to obtain licence, however, has been scrapped.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Gokul Prasad Baskota, had presented the proposal afore the National Assembly to pass the bill which was endorsed on removing the provision, as agreed to in the Legislation Management Committee.

Discussions were held on the Bill along with the report of the Legislation Management Committee before its endorsement.

Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmakers had recently proposed an amendment to the bill provisioning a licence that the journalists could acquire only on passing a qualification-exam.

Minister of Communication and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota addressing the National Assembly meeting. The Upper House endorsed the Media Council Bill, 2076, on Thursday, February 06, 2020. Photo: Rastriya Samachar Samiti

The proposal had faced opposition from various quarters which eventually led to its exclusion from the MCB.

