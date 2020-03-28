National flag carrier off to China to bring medicines

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 28

Nepal Airlines Corporation — the national flag carrier — has departed for China this afternoon to bring medicines and other medical equipment.

A wide-body aircraft of NAC left for Guangzhou in China at 12:30pm today to bring medicines and other medical equipment for Nepal, as per NAC.

According to Archana Khadka, spokesperson for NAC, the aircraft will be carrying back medicines, personal protective equipment for doctors and other required equipment for the treatment of coronavirus. “The flight chartered by the government has taken off for China to bring back medicines for the treatment of the coronavirus,” she said. The aircraft is scheduled to land at 01:00 am with the medical supplies.

As per Khadka, a 10-member team of four pilots, two engineers and four load masters are on the flight to China.

She further said that the Corporation is also prepared to operate other chartered flights to bring medicines into the country. As per NAC, three other flights on April 2, 3 and 4 have been arranged to fly to China to bring medicines to fight the coronavirus.

Likewise, NAC has also stated that flights will be conducted in remote areas of the country to collect the throat swabs of suspected COVID-19 patients.

