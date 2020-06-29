NC office-bearers to discuss General Convention schedule

KATHMANDU, JUNE 28
A meeting of the office-bearers of the Nepali Congress is set to discuss the party’s 14th General Convention schedule which was affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
According to party office Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel, the meeting to be conducted at the party central office, Sanepa, will discuss the General Convention schedule.
Besides this, the meeting will seek ways to mount pressure on the government for further effectiveness in the prevention and treatment of coronavirus.
Earlier, on January 27, the NC central committee meeting had published the schedule for the convention for the party’s subordinate bodies and the 14th General Convention. As per the calendar, distribution of new active membership by the party’s House of Representatives electoral executive committee and renewal of active memberships by the respective district executive committees was fixed for Mid-February to mid-march. Though the forms for registering active membership were already dispatched to the districts, form distribution and membership renewal were affected by the crisis.
Similarly, village to district conventions were fixed for November 2020. The provincial convention was scheduled for 14 December 2020 and the General Convention was scheduled to start from 19 February 2020 in Kathmandu.
Poudel hinted at the possibility of changing the dates for other conventions, keeping the date earlier fixed for the General Convention unchanged.
The party had held its 13th General Convention in Kathmandu in March 2016. The party statute has fixed a four-year term for its office bearers and members of all levels. In an odd situation, it has provision for extending the term by one year. As per this provision, the tenure of all office bearers and members was extended by a year to be effective from 27 December 2019.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
NEPALGUNJ, JUNE 27 With people gradually returning home after completing mandatory quarantine stay, government quarantine shelters in Banke are becoming empty. There are some 114 quarantine shelters with 6,208 beds in eight local levels of the district. According to District Health Office Coro Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JUNE 27 A protest was staged at the initiative of Women’s Association aligned to Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal in Saptari district headquarters Rajbiraj today against the constitution (amendment) bill proposing to grant naturalised citizenship to foreign women married to Nepali men onl Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has prepared a preliminary draft of the Social Inclusion Policy-2020 to institutionalise inclusive governance system in all levels, areas and structures through mainstreaming of community involvement and participation. Read More...
KHOTANG, JUNE 27 Fear has increased among villagers after a police constable, who returned to his work at the police headquarters in Kathmandu from Khotang, tested positive for COVID-19. The constable had served at Sapteshworchhitapokhari-based temporary police post of Diprung Chuichumma Rural Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JUNE 27 As the authorities concerned failed to act effectively to stem the spread of COVID-19, the infection appears to have reached the community level in Rautahat. Just today, two ward chairpersons in Buadhimai Municipality were detected with the virus. The ward chairs are from Baudhi Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 Bullion price remained steady in the trading week between June 21 and 26. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 90,600 per tola on Sunday and on Monday gold price increased by Rs 400 a tola to settle a Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 A total of 1,176 Nepalis were brought home from six destinations today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 82 passengers from Hong Kong, 146 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 212 from Australia. Meanwhile, the Read More...