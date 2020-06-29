NC office-bearers to discuss General Convention schedule

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, JUNE 28

A meeting of the office-bearers of the Nepali Congress is set to discuss the party’s 14th General Convention schedule which was affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

According to party office Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel, the meeting to be conducted at the party central office, Sanepa, will discuss the General Convention schedule.

Besides this, the meeting will seek ways to mount pressure on the government for further effectiveness in the prevention and treatment of coronavirus.

Earlier, on January 27, the NC central committee meeting had published the schedule for the convention for the party’s subordinate bodies and the 14th General Convention. As per the calendar, distribution of new active membership by the party’s House of Representatives electoral executive committee and renewal of active memberships by the respective district executive committees was fixed for Mid-February to mid-march. Though the forms for registering active membership were already dispatched to the districts, form distribution and membership renewal were affected by the crisis.

Similarly, village to district conventions were fixed for November 2020. The provincial convention was scheduled for 14 December 2020 and the General Convention was scheduled to start from 19 February 2020 in Kathmandu.

Poudel hinted at the possibility of changing the dates for other conventions, keeping the date earlier fixed for the General Convention unchanged.

The party had held its 13th General Convention in Kathmandu in March 2016. The party statute has fixed a four-year term for its office bearers and members of all levels. In an odd situation, it has provision for extending the term by one year. As per this provision, the tenure of all office bearers and members was extended by a year to be effective from 27 December 2019.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook