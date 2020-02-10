NC pays tribute to Sushil Koirala

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 9

Tribute was paid to former prime minister and president of Nepali Congress Sushil Koirala to mark his fourth death anniversary at the NC’s central party office in Sanepa yesterday.

Late Koirala, who had passed away on the night of 8 February 2016 at the age of 76, is remembered for his significant role as a prime minister in promulgating the constitution through the Constituent Assembly on 20 September 2015.

Many senior NC’s leaders including President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi and Prakash Man Singh paid tribute to the late leader at the programme organised by Sushil Koirala Memorial Foundation.

Koirala was born on 12 August 1939 in Biratnagar and remained a bachelor leading a simple life.

He was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2006 and lung cancer in June 2014.

He died of pneumonia.

Koirala is remembered as the most virtuous political leader.

