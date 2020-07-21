NCP Standing Committee meeting underway

KATHMANDU: Standing committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway.
The meeting, which was postponed to 1:00 pm from 11:00 am today, is taking place at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar.
It had previously been scheduled for Sunday afternoon but was postponed for today morning as the top leaders of the party were engaged in talks to resolve internal disputes.
Factional dispute in the ruling party has reached an all time high in recent times with one faction demanding Prime Minister and Co-chair KP Sharma to step down from either of the two posts he currently occupies. Meanwhile, PM Oli has been adamant on not giving up either of his posts.
The party’s standing committee had first met on June 24.
