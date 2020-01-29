NCP’s second plenary CC meeting underway

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The second plenary central committee meeting of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has commenced from today.

The party’s co-chair Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the CC meeting that began in Kathmandu this afternoon.

At the programme, PM Oli briefed the achievement of the government and the progression made by the ruling party. He said the government has not been keeping mum and doing nothing about development works.

Citing that the opposition parties had raised questions on the activities and development works carried out by the government, the NCP co-chair said that it was not right to terrorise and confuse people.

He said that Nepal’s rank had made progress in various economic indices and lists. He also stressed the need to take steps, keeping hold of reality instead of being carried away in plain emotions in order to develop the country.

In the five-day CC meeting, party’s co-chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal among other senior leaders are scheduled to hold discussions on seven agendas decided by the party’s secretariat meeting on Tuesday evening.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook