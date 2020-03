THT Online

KATHMANDU: A Nepal Airlines aircraft has departed for China to collect medical supplies — including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), test kits, among others — required for the treatment of COVID-19.

The plane (Airbus A330-243) took off at 12:32 this afternoon to Guangzhou from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu and is expected to return at 1:00 am, on Sunday.

The flight took off after receiving special permission from TIA.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook