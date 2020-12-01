Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat meeting underway

KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway.
The meeting, which was earlier scheduled to take place in the party’s central office in Dhumbarahi, is presently being conducted at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.
Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa informed that the meeting has begun. The meeting of the party secretariat has started by wishing General Secretary Bishnu Prasad Poudel a happy birthday, stated Thapa.
महासचिव विष्णुप्रसाद पाैडेललाई जन्मदिनकाे अवसरमा आजकाे सचिवालय बैठककाे शुरूमै प्रधानमन्त्री तथा अध्यक्ष केपी शर्मा ओली, अर्का अध्यक्ष पुष्पकमल दाहाल”प्रचण्ड”, उपप्रधानमन्त्री ईश्वर पाेखरेल र वरिष्ठ नेताहरूले केक काटेर खुवाई सफल जीवनकाे शुभकामना व्यक्त गर्नुभएको छ । pic.twitter.com/3PSEISllwM
— Surya Thapa (@ThapajiSurya) December 1, 2020
Last secretariat meeting of the party had taken place on Saturday, November 28, when the party’s co-chair Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had put forward a 38-page written report. PM Oli had presented this report in response to the 19-page political report presented by his contemporary, party’s other co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, during the secretariat meeting of November 13.
The contentious reported submitted by Dahal had mentioned that the Prime Minister’s principles and beliefs were contrary to that of the party’s, which PM Oli refuted with his document double in length. PM Oli, through his report, proposed to dismantle the proposal put forth by Dahal, alleging him of wrongful intentions.
Internal rift in the ruling party of Nepal has been widening as the nation’s political integrity is coming under scrutiny.
Meanwhile, the secretariat meeting held on November 18 had decided to call the party’s standing committee meeting on December 3 and central committee meeting on December 10.
Oli, Dahal, party members Jhala Nath Khanal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, and Bamdev Gautam are among the participants in today’s meeting.
