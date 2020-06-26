Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Standing Committee meeting today

KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is being held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar today.
Prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19, Nepal’s border issues, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact among other contemporary issues have been set as agenda for discussion at the meeting.
The meeting seeks to find solution to existing issues thorough review of the government’s works, assessment of the party works and remaining works of organisational unification.
Likewise, the Chaurjahari incident that took place in Rukum West on May 23 in which six youths lost their lives and the bill related to citizenship and allowances of federal parliamentarians would also be discussed at the meeting.
Prior to this, the Standing Committee had met on June 24, which had concluded after setting the agenda and presentation of statement by the party co-chairs — Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal — deciding to convene next, today.
