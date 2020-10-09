Nepal-Cyprus relations cordial: Speaker Sapkota

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 8

Speaker of the House of Representative Agni Prasad Sapkota and President of Cyprus House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris, exchanged greetings on the occasion of 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Cyprus.

They had a telephone conversation today. Both of them agreed that the relations between the two countries were cordial. Cyprus, as a member of European Union, has a special presence in Nepal, said Speaker Sapkota, according to Sapkota’s press Advisor Shreedhar Neupane. More than 10,000 Nepalis have been working in Cyprus. It is believed that management of the workers would be easy with coordination at government level. Cyprus has also created opportunities for Nepali students for higher study, Speaker Sapkota said, extending thanks to the Government of Cyprus for providing support to Nepalis living there in the wake of the COVID-19.

On the occasion, President of Cyprus House of Representatives Syllouris reminded that his scheduled visit to Nepal for Sagarmatha Sambad was cancelled due to the COVID-19. He expressed commitment to taking initiative for government level coordination to bring in Nepali workers in his country once Nepal formally sends a letter towards that end.

Feature image: File

A version of this article appears in print on October 09, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook