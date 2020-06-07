Nepal government unveils food safety protocol

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, June 6

Department of Food Technology and Quality Control has issued food safety protocol today to fight against COVID-19.

During a programme organised as part of the National Food Safety Week, Matina Joshi Vaidya, director general of DoFTQC, unveiled the protocol for food industries and workers to be implemented during food production and distribution.

Although it is said that the coronavirus cannot be transferred via food items, World Health Organisation has stated that the virus can remain active on plastic, steel, paper and other packaging materials.

Hence, the department has prepared the protocol to be implemented during food production, storage, packaging, transportation and distribution. The protocol will also be implemented at hotels and restaurants.

As mentioned in the protocol, industries, hotels and restaurants have to make arrangements for disinfectant and temperature measurement machines. The food industries and distributor companies have to provide knowledge and training to their staffers regarding COVID -19.

Gloves, masks and other protective gears should be made mandatory for all workers and the industries have to ensure social distancing among workers.

The protocol has also mentioned that companies engaged in processing, production and distribution of food items have to follow five major rules of keeping working areas sanitised, using clean water, and adopting safety measures during food processing, storage and distribution.

The protocol has further mentioned that hotels and bars should close their salad bars, buffet and beverage service stations and bar entry for pets.

Factories, hotels and restaurants have to make sure that workers on duty are healthy.

Meanwhile, the protocol has also mentioned that factories shall conduct health check-up of their staffers before resuming operations. The department will take legal action against companies that do not follow the rules.

“Living with COVID -19 has now become a new norm and we have to cope with it.

Therefore, we have prepared the protocol to be implemented to ensure food safety in the country,” said Director General Vaidya, adding, “Healthy food habit is essential to fight against COVID -19, hence the protocol is expected to regulate production and distribution of food stuffs in the market.

As the government is preparing to lift the lockdown, we have to be more careful about food safety.”

Each year, DoFTQC celebrates Food Safety Week from June 1 to June 6 by organising several awareness raising programmes, and it celebrates the National Food Safety Day on June 7.

