Nepal Police HQ directs cyber bureau to take action against rapper VTEN

KATHMANDU: 23-year-old rapper VTEN has made it into the headlines yet again with the police looking to detain him.

The Nepal Police Headquarters has directed the Cyber Bureau to expedite action against Samir Ghising VTEN, for alleged usage of ‘indecent language’ in the latter’s recent video.

The language used in the song ‘Paara’ in not appropriate for a civilised society, a police source said.

VTEN released his latest on YouTube last week.

The rapper was apprehended around the same time last year for using ‘anti-social’ words in one of his songs.

Many people had seen the police’s action as an attempt to curtail freedom of expression.

