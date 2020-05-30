Nepali Congress to hold CWC meeting this afternoon

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) is taking place today at the party’s central office in Sanepa.

According to Spokesperson of Nepali Congress, Bishwo Prakash Sharma, the meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm.

The meeting will carry out discussions on constitution amendment and other contemporary issues.

