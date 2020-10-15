Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 121,745 with 3749 fresh infections

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3749 additional coronavirus infection cases on Thursday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 121,745.

There are currently 36,533 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,825 people are staying at quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.

As many as 3564 people who had earlier contracted the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. So far 84,518 people have recovered from the infection.

Nineteen new fatalities were reported on Thursday, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 694.

On Wednesday, Nepal registered 2,638 fresh coronavirus infections.

