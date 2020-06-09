Nepal’s Film Development Board welcomes new chair Dayaram Dahal

KATHMANDU: The Film Development Board (FDB) of Nepal welcomed its newly appointed Chairperson Dayaram Dahal on June 8. Senior film director Dahal was appointed as the Chairperson of FDB as per the June 4 decision of the Council of Ministers.
“We are sure that under your great leadership, wisdom and guidance, Film Development Board, Nepal as well as the Nepali film industry will strive to much greater heights and achievements. Let us once again reiterate our sincere congratulations on your successful tenure!” FDB wrote on its Facebook page on June 9.
Dahal has been appointed for a tenure of two years — he takes charge of the position which has been vacant since the passing of Keshav Bhattarai in December last year.
As per Chiranjibi Guragain, Film Archive, Information and International Relations Officer of FDB, Dahal has met the executive members of Nepal Motion Picture Association and Nepal Film Producers Association on his first day (June 9) to discuss the problems and challenges set by COVID-19 and on how to address them through FBD.
The news of Dahal’s appointment had been welcomed with an open heart by the film fraternity. Actors, directors and other members of the fraternity on June 5 congratulated the director whose career spans 26 years.
Actor Deepak Raj Giri even praised the government for appointing Dahal. As per his Facebook post of June 5, the government has appointed that person who “can can carry on the voice of the film artistes”.
Dahal was chosen among three shortlisted candidates including actor Bhuwan KC and Rajesh Thapa, former General Manager of Cultural Corporation. He was also a member of the FDB.
The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology had issued a notice on April 28 requesting those interested and eligible to apply for the post.
In another notice, the Ministry had disclosed the names of the 10 applicants and dates for their interview out of which three were shortlisted.
Dahal is known for films like Thuldai, Bhariya, Jetho Kaanchho, Junge, Chandani among others. He began his film career as a spot boy. He worked as an assistant director in films like Lahure before he making his directional debut as director with Bhariya.
The director has a knack for music as well and has written famous songs like Guras Fulda.
Kathmandu, June 8 With the government preparing to ease the lockdown, the Department of Transport Management has started drafting guidelines to allow public vehicles to start operation. The department has started consultation with stakeholders on allowing public transportation, which has been Read More...
The NC opposes the government’s decision to send quarantined people home after 14 days without testing them for COVID-19 Kathmandu, June 8 The main opposition Nepali Congress today issued a press release stating that the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was a total failure. Read More...
University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days. On Friday, the widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and evaluation at the univ Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The government’s failure to officially ease the lockdown has left large businesses undecided on whether or not to resume their operations. The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel has not be Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The House of Representatives today formed a nine-member Special Parliamentary Committee under the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Devendra Paudel to probe the alleged killings of Dalit youths in Rukum (West) village recently. Other members of the committee are Ekb Read More...
POKHARA: As many as 24 new Covid-19 cases were identified in three districts of Gandaki province on Tuesday, confirmed Gandaki Health Directorate. According to the Directorate, 12 infections were reported in Nawalpur, eight in Myagdi and four in Baglung-- all through the PCR testing conducted at Read More...
Panchthar, June 8 As part of the strategy to better understand endangered mammal species, 10 red pandas have been affixed with satellite collars over the past nine months in the eastern hills. The Red Panda Network, under the oversight of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conse Read More...
Jajarkot, June 8 More than 2,300 people coming from India have been kept in different quarantine facilities of Jajarkot, but swab samples of only 749 were collected and sent to Surkhet for COVID-19 test. Of this number, 448 people are still waiting for their reports. Reports of 300 people have Read More...