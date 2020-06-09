Nepal’s Film Development Board welcomes new chair Dayaram Dahal

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Film Development Board (FDB) of Nepal welcomed its newly appointed Chairperson Dayaram Dahal on June 8. Senior film director Dahal was appointed as the Chairperson of FDB as per the June 4 decision of the Council of Ministers.

“We are sure that under your great leadership, wisdom and guidance, Film Development Board, Nepal as well as the Nepali film industry will strive to much greater heights and achievements. Let us once again reiterate our sincere congratulations on your successful tenure!” FDB wrote on its Facebook page on June 9.

Dahal has been appointed for a tenure of two years — he takes charge of the position which has been vacant since the passing of Keshav Bhattarai in December last year.

As per Chiranjibi Guragain, Film Archive, Information and International Relations Officer of FDB, Dahal has met the executive members of Nepal Motion Picture Association and Nepal Film Producers Association on his first day (June 9) to discuss the problems and challenges set by COVID-19 and on how to address them through FBD.

The news of Dahal’s appointment had been welcomed with an open heart by the film fraternity. Actors, directors and other members of the fraternity on June 5 congratulated the director whose career spans 26 years.

Actor Deepak Raj Giri even praised the government for appointing Dahal. As per his Facebook post of June 5, the government has appointed that person who “can can carry on the voice of the film artistes”.

Dahal was chosen among three shortlisted candidates including actor Bhuwan KC and Rajesh Thapa, former General Manager of Cultural Corporation. He was also a member of the FDB.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology had issued a notice on April 28 requesting those interested and eligible to apply for the post.

In another notice, the Ministry had disclosed the names of the 10 applicants and dates for their interview out of which three were shortlisted.

Dahal is known for films like Thuldai, Bhariya, Jetho Kaanchho, Junge, Chandani among others. He began his film career as a spot boy. He worked as an assistant director in films like Lahure before he making his directional debut as director with Bhariya.

The director has a knack for music as well and has written famous songs like Guras Fulda.

