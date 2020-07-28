New curriculum for Grade XI from this year

Kathmandu, July 27
Despite complaints about lack of preparations, the government is all set to implement a new curriculum for Grade XI from this academic session.
The new curriculum is coming into effect as per the vision of the constitution of Nepal, federal structures and prosperous Nepal after approving “An Outline of New Curriculum of School Education 2020’.
The Curriculum Development Centre has made it clear that preparations were completed for implementation of the new curriculum from this year itself despite confusions looming large following the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, stakeholders, including Higher Institutions and Secondary Schools’ Association Nepal and some publishers from the private sector have taken exception to the government move arguing that their ownership was rejected in the outline development.
The outline was made on the basis of fundamental rights, three layers of government, issues of socio-economic transformation, school sector development programme, contribution of education in nation’s sustainable development and other issues.
CDC’s Director Ganesh Prasad Bhattarai said the decision has already been made for implementation of the new curriculum and there was no chance of retreat since the new curriculum was in line with the federal system of the country.
At an interaction organised by Education Journalists’ Society here today, Bhattarai said the curriculum up to Grade XII would be based on secondary school structure unlike the university course-based curriculum of the past.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
