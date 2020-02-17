Newly appointed Law Minister Shivamaya Tumbahangphe takes oath of office

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Shivamaya Tumbahangphe, the former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, has been sworn-in as the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary affairs.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to Tumbahangphe amid a ceremony at the Office of the President at 3:00pm.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, among other top government post holders were present at the oath-taking ceremony, President’s Chief Personal Secretary Bhesh Raj Adhikari informed.

The post was vacant after former Deputy Prime Minister, who was also the Law Minister, resigned alleging the government of dishonouring a previously reached agreement on the basis of which his party had decided to join the ruling coalition.

