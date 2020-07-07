NHRC urges govt to increase PCR tests

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, July 6

The National Human Rights Commission has yet again urged the government to increase the number of PCR tests to identify more vulnerable areas and people and ensure additional measures to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus.

The rights body had, earlier on March 24, also made similar appeal to the government to increase the PCR test for effectively tracking the virus spread. The NHRC, in a statement, said that despite its timely information to the government about the possibility of virus outbreak in densely populated cities such as in Kathmandu valley, it did not intensify the PCR tests.

“If the virus spreads in the densely populated settlements of Kathmandu valley, the situation can go out of control. So the government is requested to identify highly vulnerable areas. Increase PCR testing and protect the people’s right to health,” the press release reads.

The NHRC said its understanding of COVID-19 spread in the community level was based on the study of media reports about coronavirus in drainage water.

It further said that its research was carried out with the support of Nepal Bar Association, Federation of Nepali Journalists and NGO Federation.

It has also expressed concern about the condition of human rights during the COVID-19 crisis across the country, and urged the government to enhance the quality of quarantines in the country

