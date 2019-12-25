Nirala government nominee for JC

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 24

The government has recommended senior advocate and former attorney general Laxmi Bahadur Nirala as member of the Judicial Council.

The Cabinet meeting last Friday took the decision. Nirala’s appointment to the post is subject to endorsement from the Parliamentary Hearing Committee. The PHC today invited complaint against him. It has given 10 days time to file complaints, if any, against Nirala, said PHC Chairperson Laxman Lal Karna. “As per the Cabinet’s decision of December 20, the PHC has invited complaints against Nirala,” Karna told the THT.

Nirala’s recommendation to the post comes after Padam Prasad Baidik resigned as JC member on December 5, hoping to secure nomination for the post of Supreme Court justice.

A version of this article appears in print on December 25, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

